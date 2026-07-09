Will Warren's Volatility Turning him into a Matchup-Based Streamer?
Will Warren has become tougher to trust right before the All-Star break. The 27-year-old is 7-4 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts over 93 1/3 innings, which is still usable in plenty of fantasy leagues. The problem is that the blowups are starting to stack up. Warren was hit hard by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, allowing six earned runs, seven hits, and three home runs over four innings. There are still enough strikeouts to keep him on rosters, and his 3.98 FIP is better than the ERA. But this is not a profile to chase as a second-half difference-maker. Warren's .319 xwOBA allowed, 39.9% hard-hit rate, and 90.2 mph average exit velocity allowed point more toward volatility than a true breakout. At 64% rostered on Yahoo, he is better treated as a matchup play than a must-start arm.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller