Has Abimelec Ortiz Fallen Off the Stash Radar?
Abimelec Ortiz is just 2-for-21 (.095) in July, but both of his hits have been home runs, giving him 16 on the season at Triple-A Rochester. The Nats' 25th-ranked prospect was batting .277 through June 4, but has seen his average drop all the way to .239 since then. While his strikeout rate for the season stands at 19.7 percent, concerningly, that number has spiked to 40.6 percent over his last eight games. While a 10.4 percent walk rate in 2026 has helped maintain a decent on-base percentage, any chance for an MLB debut in the short term has likely been eliminated, but should he catch fire again like he did in late May to early June, a promotion to the big leagues could happen later in the second half. However, although there is some pop in his bat, he is a literal zero in the stolen base department and could be a batting average liability in the majors, so he'll likely only be relevant in very deep or NL-only leagues whenever he debuts.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com