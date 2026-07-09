Emerson Hancock's Ratios Creating a Sell-High Window?
Emerson Hancock has been a useful ratio stabilizer, and that is exactly why fantasy managers should at least see what his trade market looks like. The 27-year-old is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts over 97 2/3 innings. He also just shut down the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, throwing seven scoreless innings with two hits allowed and five strikeouts in a 4-0 win. That kind of surface line plays in any format, but it is not spotless underneath. Hancock has allowed a .322 xwOBA, 43.6% hard-hit rate, 90.0 mph average exit velocity, and 9.5% barrel rate, so there is still damage risk if the command backs up. He is not someone to dump for a weak offer. If another manager is buying the ERA and WHIP as a full breakout, though, selling makes sense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller