Jesus Made Cools Off, Chances of MLB Debut in 2026 Fading?
Jesus Made had been red-hot at Double-A Biloxi coming into July, but he has cooled considerably, going 2-for-24 (.083) in six games this month. The good news is that despite not tallying a bunch of base hits in July, he's still putting the bat on the ball, recording just three strikeouts in 27 plate appearances (11.1 percent). Even with the slowdown, the MLB's top-ranked prospect is slashing .274/.345/.431 with eight home runs and 24 steals in 74 games with the Shuckers, and his 14.6 percent strikeout rate puts him in the 92nd percentile at Double-A. The 19-year-old is doing all of this as one of only a handful of players under the age of 20 at that level of the minors. If he can get hot again, there's a chance he could see some time at Triple-A later this year, and at that point the switch-hitter will be knocking on the door to the majors. Given his age, a 2026 debut may be a stretch, but with his talent, fantasy managers should keep the 6-foot-1 Dominican on their radar, and at the very least, be prepared to see him in the big leagues at some point in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com