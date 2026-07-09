Nick Kurtz Returns From Illness on Thursday
Nick Kurtz (illness) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting second for the A's in Thursday's contest against the hosting Detroit Tigers and left-hander Framber Valdez, according to MLB.com. Kurtz returns to the starting nine a day after he was pulled in the second inning of Wednesday's game because he was feeling sick. Despite slowing down at the plate recently and facing a lefty, fantasy managers in all traditional leagues will want to get Kurtz back into their starting lineups now that he's feeling better. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger and former fourth overall pick out of Wake Forest University in 2024 brings elite power. Kurtz had 36 homers and 86 RBI in 117 games in his rookie campaign in 2025 and is currently slashing .270/.409/.503 with a .912 OPS, 20 homers, 66 RBI, 61 runs, seven stolen bases, and a league-high 76 walks across 408 plate appearances. He has gone hitless in 14 at-bats with seven strikeouts in his last four games, but he's also hitting .667 with a homer and two RBI in six career at-bats against Valdez.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com