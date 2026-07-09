Manny Machado Back in Lineup Following Foot Injury
Manny Machado is back at the hot corner and is batting cleanup for the Friars in Thursday's series finale against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Merrill Kelly, per MLB.com. Machado didn't play in Wednesday night's 10-4 victory over the Snakes as a precaution after fouling a ball off his foot in Tuesday's win, but he'll be right back in there after just one day off. The 34-year-old seven-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner has 18 home runs in his 15th year in the big leagues, but he's also hitting a career-low .188 (61-for-324) with a career-high 22.7% strikeout rate in 374 plate appearances in 2026. Machado has picked things up a bit of late, though, going 15-for-59 (.254) with six home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, and a stolen base in his last 17 games, dating back to June 20. He has plenty of experience against Kelly, but he's hit just .159 against him with a .458 OPS, one homer, and four RBI in 44 career at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com