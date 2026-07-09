Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland now has plenty of draft capital and are expected to be in on the strong QB class in next year's NFL draft. Palmer also reports that Sanders is "making up ground" and "has closed the gap" in the quarterback competition with veteran Deshaun Watson. The belief is that the competition is close this summer in training camp, the Browns will go with Watson, who has more NFL experience and also much more invested into him by the organization. Sanders is improving in terms of his pocket presence and in going through his progressions, and he's done everything right since he fell to the fifth round in last year's draft. Accuracy is the 24-year-old's strength, but he's been more of a developmental prospect in terms of playing under center, reading defenses, and playing with anticipation. Palmer is not convinced that the Browns are set on trading Sanders because of the improvement that he's shown since joining the NFL. Neither Watson nor Sanders will carry much value in single-QB, 12-team fantasy leagues in 2026, but now might be a good time to buy low on Sanders in dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer