Charles Bassey Lands With Warriors
Charles Bassey to a one-year deal on Thursday. The Warriors decided not to match the offer sheet on Quinten Post, so he'll head to the Memphis Grizzlies. It didn't take them long to find another big man as they signed Bassey on what is assumed to be a veteran minimum deal. Bassey played with four organizations this past season, including the Warriors. He has bounced around in the league, but only played minutes in the teens when he was getting consistent playing time. He'll likely be a reserve option for the Warriors, but there's no guarantee that Bassey will be a significant part of the rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania