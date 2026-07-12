Kingston Flemings Flashes All-Around Game in Summer League Win
Kingston Flemings posted nine points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 83-76 Summer League win over the Nets. The No. 8 overall pick struggled with his shot at 4-for-11, but the passing and rebounding are the better takeaways for fantasy managers looking beyond the scoring total. Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals at Houston, so the multi-category profile is real. The playmaking flashes help his case, but his clearest fantasy path still runs through earning steady ball-handling chances.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA