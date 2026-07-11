Mike Washington Jr. Worth a Final-Round Bet in Redraft Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. does not need a weekly role to justify his price near the end of drafts. The Raiders traded up to take him 122nd overall after he piled up 1,296 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 195 touches at Arkansas, including 28 receptions. He is now listed at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds after clocking a 4.33-second 40 at the combine, and the team viewed him as a natural fit for Klint Kubiak's wide-zone scheme. Ashton Jeanty is not about to lose the backfield. He handled 321 touches as a rookie, and Washington may have to live on scattered change-of-pace work while Jeanty is healthy. The appeal comes from the depth chart behind him. Dylan Laube, Chris Collier, and undrafted rookie Roman Hemby offer little proven NFL production, leaving Washington with a real chance to enter the season as the primary backup. RotoBaller ranks him RB55 and 191st overall in PPR, a price that asks for very little. Washington is not a standalone flex play yet, but he is a worthwhile late-round handcuff for Jeanty managers and a reasonable injury-away bet for anyone taking shots at running back depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller