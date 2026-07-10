Kyle Schwarber to Participate in Home Run Derby on Monday
Kyle Schwarber will officially participate in this year's Home Run Derby to kick off All-Star week on Monday, according to MLB. Schwarber will join teammate Bryce Harper in front of the home faithful at Citizens Bank Park, joining Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Willson Contreras, and Jac Caglianone. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger winner is an easy choice for the Derby, as he currently leads all of baseball with 32 round-trippers through 338 at-bats in 2026. Schwarbs also leads the league with 140 strikeouts in 90 games across 401 plate appearances while slashing .254/.369/.571 with a .940 OPS, 58 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his 12th year in the big leagues and fifth with the Phillies. Despite his elevated 34.9% strikeout rate, Schwarbs has continued to get on base at a high clip and hit the ball hard 54% of the time when he makes contact. He has homered twice in his last three games and is batting .250 (14-for-56) with three homers, six RBI, six runs, and a steal in 16 games since June 22.
Source: MLB
Source: MLB