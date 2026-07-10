Jackson Jobe Touches 100 MPH in First Rehab Outing, Emerging as Top Injury Stash?
Jackson Jobe (elbow) pitched in a minor-league rehab game on Tuesday at Single-A Lakeland for the first time since late May of last year due to Tommy John surgery, and he hit 100 mph while giving up an earned run with no walks and a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings pitched. It was an encouraging outing for the 23-year-old, who threw 24 of his 32 pitches for strikes, but given his long layoff, his rehab assignment is expected to last around a month. The former third overall pick in 2021 could become a high-upside strikeout arm later this year if he can earn a spot back in Detroit's starting rotation, so he's certainly a name to keep tabs on in fantasy leagues. In deeper formats, Jobe might be worth stashing now. In only 12 big-league appearances (10 starts) for the Tigers since debuting in 2024, Jobe has a 3.91 ERA (5.01 FIP), a 1.41 WIHP, and a 41:28 K:BB in 53 innings pitched. It appears Jobe has already regained his pre-surgery velocity, but his command could be another story. He's rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference