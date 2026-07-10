Ty Johnson Emerging as Worthy Stash Candidate with Elite Strikeout Potential
Ty Johnson has begun to showcase high-end strikeout potential at the Triple-A level and has put himself on the stash radar for those in deeper leagues. Over his last three contests (15 1/3 innings), Johnson has struck out at least nine hitters in each game. However, he has had varying levels of success in these three starts, surrendering six runs back on June 18, but has bounced back well, holding a 1.80 ERA over his last two games (10 innings). Overall, through 49 1/3 innings with Durham this season, the No. 18-ranked prospect in the system per MLB.com has carried a 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 65:19 K:BB. While the emergence of Ian Seymour has blocked Johnson from an immediate promotion, he is worth following in deeper formats as he could find a role later in the season.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com