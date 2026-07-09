Marlins to Give Max Meyer Extra Rest Going into the All-Star Break
Max Meyer will not make his scheduled start in Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, according to Kevin Barral of Fish on First. The Marlins will go with a bullpen game to close out the first half of the regular season with the All-Star break coming on Monday. Meyer isn't hurt, but the Marlins want to give him some extra rest going into the second half. The 27-year-old will not pitch in the All-Star Game next week, either. Meyer, who has already exceeded 100 innings pitched this year for the first time in his career, is in the midst of a breakout season in his fourth year with the Fish. The Marlins could continue to manage his innings in the second half, too, considering he hasn't thrown more than 64 2/3 frames in the big leagues before this year. Meyer has gone 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA (3.54 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 116 strikeouts and 38 walks in his 19 starts. He's a must-hold in keeper leagues, but in redraft formats, fantasy managers may want to consider selling high on Meyer, who has a 3.78 xERA and .302 xwOBA (wOBA of .280).
Source: Fish On First - Kevin Barral
Source: Fish On First - Kevin Barral