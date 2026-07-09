Hunter Goodman Returns as DH on Thursday Against Giants
Hunter Goodman (wrist) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting cleanup for the Rockies in Thursday's series finale against the division-rival San Francisco Giants and left-hander Carson Whisenhunt at Oracle Park, according to MLB.com. Goodman will return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a wrist injury that he suffered on Monday. Fantasy managers will want to get the power-hitting backstop back into their starting lineups in all traditional formats. The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Memphis is proving that last year's breakout was no fluke, as he enters Thursday's action with a .250/.318/.543 slash line, .861 OPS, 27 home runs, 51 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 324 at-bats in his fourth year in the big leagues. He has hit .280 (28-for-100) with seven of his 27 dingers against lefties this year and has also hit .275 with 18 of his long balls on the road in 2026. Goodman comes into Thursday's action tied for fourth in the big leagues with Junior Caminero in home runs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com