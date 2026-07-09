Zack Gelof Exits Thursday's Game With Knee Injury
Zack Gelof (knee) was forced from Thursday's game early in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers after making an amazing sliding catch in foul territory down the third-base line, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Gelof went 0-for-1 at the plate before he was replaced in left field by Colby Thomas. Lawrence Butler entered the game to play right field for the A's. The 26-year-old had just returned from the injured list over the weekend due to a hand injury, but now he's hurt again. It remains to be seen how serious Gelof's right-knee injury is, but with only three games remaining before next week's All-Star break, the A's could be cautious with Gelof and hold him out for this weekend's series in Chicago against the White Sox. Before injuring his hand, Gelof had become an intriguing waiver-wire pickup with eligibility at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. He entered Thursday's game with a .274/.328/.478 slash line, an .806 OPS, 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 41 runs, and eight steals in 66 games played. Gelof's power/speed upside is more interesting in 2026 since he has a career-low 25.2% strikeout rate.
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky