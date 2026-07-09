Red Sox Promote Brett Harris, Can he Carve Out a Role?
Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, according to Milb Central. Harris, a former seventh-round pick by the Athletics in 2021 out of Gonzaga University, was acquired from the A's last month after he hit .336 (50-for-149) with five home runs, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 37 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 28-year-old appeared in four games at the big-league level with the A's earlier this year, but he went hitless in six plate appearances with a walk and two strikeouts. In 68 games (207 plate appearances) with the A's in 2024 and 2025, Harris hit .199 (35-for-176) with three homers, 17 RBI, 26 runs, a steal, 24 walks, and 46 strikeouts. After being called up by Boston on Thursday, Harris made the start at first base in the 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox and went 0-for-2. He could see more playing time to close out the first half of the season in Boston with Willson Contreras (foot) serving a five-game suspension, but he should only attract short-term waiver-wire interest in deep AL-only leagues.
Source: Milb Central
Source: Milb Central