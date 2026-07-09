J.T. Ginn to Make his Next Start on Sunday
J.T. Ginn (illness) is set to make his next start in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox to close out the first half of the regular season, according to Jason Burke of Inside the A's. The 27-year-old was pulled from his last start early on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers due to an illness, but he's already feeling better and should be able to take the ball this weekend on the South Side of Chicago. The former second-round pick by the New York Mets in 2020 out of Mississippi State University is having his best season in 2026 in his third year in the league, going 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA (4.28 FIP) and 1.22 WHIP with 86 strikeouts and 43 walks in 98 2/3 innings pitched across his 20 appearances (17 starts). Ginn has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, allowing just 11 runs (nine earned) while walking 13 and striking out 21 over that span. However, he hasn't had more than five strikeouts in any of his last six starts and sports a career-high 10.5% walk rate. Ginn is definitely more attractive away from hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park,
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke