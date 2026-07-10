Will Andrew Kittredge Continue to See Ninth-Inning Opportunities?
Andrew Kittredge picked up the save in Thursday's win over the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. The Orioles had multiple relievers work on Wednesday in a game that featured 16 combined runs, which is why Kittredge picked up the save. With Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the IL and seeking a second opinion on his right elbow, the Orioles have been turning to several relievers for saves. Kittredge has been decent this season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 22:6 K:BB ratio over 23 innings. In addition to earning his second save of the season in four save opportunities, he also has four holds on the year. The Orioles relievers are hard to figure out: Tyler Wells was last week's flavor of the week after picking up back-to-back saves over the weekend, and with Helsley's return timeline up in the air, if anyone emerges from this pack as the closer, they will have immediate fantasy value. The Orioles have nine relievers with a save opportunity this season, and for fantasy managers to pick up Kittredge, we'll need to see more than one such opportunity.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com