Sal Frelick Could be a Sneaky Deep-League Option
Sal Frelick is having a down year at the plate, but fantasy managers shouldn't write him off yet. Across 86 games, Frelick is slashing .236/.304/.323 with three home runs, 31 RBI, and six steals. His overall numbers aren't pretty, but Frelick has been able to limit his strikeouts with only 28 in his 300 plate appearances. He continues to put the ball in play, but isn't having the best of luck at the moment. Frelick has posted back-to-back strong campaigns, so a rebound in the second half seems possible. The 26-year-old should continue getting regular playing time in the Brewers outfield. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider buying low on Frelick during the All-Star break.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference