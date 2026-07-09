Dalano Banton Gets Waived by Celtics
Dalano Banton was waived by the organization on Thursday, according to Adam Himmelsbach. Banton signed a two-year deal with the team towards the end of the regular season. It was a non-guaranteed deal, so the team has decided to move on and look elsewhere for depth. Banton has bounced around in the league, but averaged 16.7 points during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. He has been playing minutes in the teens since then, but will look to land elsewhere as a depth option.
Source: Adam Himmelsbach
Source: Adam Himmelsbach