Kyle Karros Performing Well for Rockies, Worth a Waiver-Wire Add?
Kyle Karros has been hitting well of late, slashing .308/.419/.692 with two home runs, six runs scored, five RBI, and three stolen bases over his last seven days, and has raised his average up to .260 on the season with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 46 runs scored, three stolen bases, and a .795 OPS. The 23-year-old infielder was a former fifth-round pick, and after 156 plate appearances in 2025, he is getting a chance at a full starter workload in 2026 with 310 plate appearances on the season. The underlying data supports his solid campaign, with a .256 xBA, .341 xwOBA, and .408 xSLG. He also demonstrates solid plate discipline, with his 12.9 percent walk rate (88th percentile), 21.3 percent strikeout rate (52nd percentile), and 24.5 percent chase rate (81st percentile). With the current state of the third base position, with Jose Ramirez (hand), Matt Chapman (abdominal), and players like Austin Riley significantly underperforming, Karros should be someone fantasy managers should take a look at on the waiver wire. He plays half his games at Coors Field, is hitting near the top of the Rockies lineup, and is not highly rostered in most formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN