Robbie Ray Raises His Value During Hot Stretch
Robbie Ray has been putting together a handful of strong outings on the mound. Most recently, Ray tossed six innings, allowing three runs, while striking out four batters in the win over the Colorado Rockies. Before that outing, Ray had thrown three straight scoreless outings. It has been an impressive run for Ray, but we know that he'll come back down to Earth at some point. The walks are still a problem as Ray has issued 46 free passes across 101.2 innings of work this season. Fantasy managers might be able to take advantage of the moment and sell-high on Ray during the All-Star break. He has pitched well enough lately that fantasy managers in need of pitching should be willing to take a chance on him.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference