Charlie Condon Still a Priority Stash Ahead of Looming All-Star Break?
Charlie Condon has enjoyed an impressive power surge at Triple-A and continues to maintain elite stash upside ahead of the All-Star break. While the former George standout has not tallied a hit over his last four games, prior to this short skid, Condon was showing immense upside. Over the previous 21 contests, the 23-year-old launched 12 home runs while carrying a sharp .415/.500/1.012 slash line, adding three doubles and a 20:10 K:BB. Through his first 78 games at the top level in the Colorado system, the former No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft has carried a .286/.413/.585 line with a .998 OPS. Given his elite power upside, Condon remains a must-stash candidate in all 12-team leagues as he could be a league-winner down the stretch once he earns the call.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com