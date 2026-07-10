Caleb Kilian the Saves Source to Roster in San Francisco?
Caleb Kilian is the name to roster in the Giants' pen, especially after the team sent right-hander Ryan Walker back to the minors on Thursday. In his first year in the Bay Area, Kilian has gone 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA (4.42 FIP), 1.59 WHIP, his first eight career saves, 47 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 38 innings in relief. He closed out the month of June with five earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Athletics and Atlanta Braves, but he has two saves with six strikeouts and no walks in three innings in his first three outings in July. It's hard to put a lot of trust into a reliever with a 6.20 career ERA in just 65 1/3 innings since he debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, but Kilian is definitely manager Tony Vitello's go-to guy in the ninth inning right now, and he has a strong 28.8% strikeout rate to boot. Kilian is widely available off the waiver wire, as he's rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference