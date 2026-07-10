Roman Anthony Taking Longer Than Expected to Heal
Craig Breslow confirmed on WEEI that outfielder Roman Anthony (finger) visited with hand specialist Dr. Gary Lourie to confirm the outfielder's rehab plan and that the severity of his injury hasn't changed. "Unfortunately, this is just an injury that is taking longer than expected to heal, but by all accounts it sounds like we are on the right track," Breslow said. The 22-year-old former top prospect is on the 60-day injured list, and last played for Boston on May 4 since suffering a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger while swinging. He has yet to resume hitting, which means there still isn't a specific timetable for his return in the second half of the season. And before the injury, Anthony was hitting just .229 (25-for-109) with a homer, five RBI, 12 runs scored, and two stolen bases. It's been extremely disappointing for Anthony, the Red Sox, and his fantasy managers. Given his high-end power/speed upside, Anthony must remain stashed in an IL spot in most fantasy leagues with the hope that he can contribute in the second half sooner rather than later. He's currently rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: WEEI
Source: WEEI