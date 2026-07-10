Seaver King Enduring Cold Slump at Triple-A, Should Managers be Concerned?
Seaver King began the 2026 regular season at the Double-A level but was quickly bumped up to the top club in the system after a hot start. At the Double-A level, King, the team's former 10th-round pick, batted .336/.427/.562 line with 10 doubles, five home runs, and five stolen bases over a short 35-game stint, which prompted the early call-up. While he enjoyed an impressive start to his Triple-A tenure, the young infielder has recently hit a cold streak at the plate. Over his last 16 games, King has held a modest .246/.338/.333 line with just one home run. However, over his 18 games prior to the skid, King posted a much higher .293 AVG and an .853 OPS. While this recent slump may have slightly delayed his MLB debut, King remains on track to compete for a late-season promotion to D.C., making him a worthy stash target in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com