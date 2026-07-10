Ryan Jeffers Coming Off the Injured List on Friday
Ryan Jeffers (hand) from the injured list on Friday and are sending outfielder Kyler Fedko back to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The Twins haven't announced their starting lineup for Friday's series opener at Target Field against the Los Angeles Angels, but Jeffers should be back behind the plate to face right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who is also making his return from the IL. Jeffers is returning to the Twins after missing 46 games due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand on May 18. Before his injury, the 29-year-old former second-rounder in 2018 out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington was hitting a strong .295/.408/.541 with a .949 OPS, seven home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 122 at-bats. Jeffers will be Minnesota's starting backstop and deserves consideration in fantasy baseball leagues off the waiver wire now that he's back. He's rostered in only 30% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes