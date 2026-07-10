Royals Reinstate Vinnie Pasquantino From the Injured List
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) from the 10-day injured list before their series opener on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The Royals haven't released their starting lineup for Friday's tilt in Baltimore, but Pasquantino should be starting at first base against right-hander Brandon Young. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger ended up missing 23 games due to a broken hamate bone in his right hand. The Pasquatch was a disappointment offensively before his hand injury, hitting just .224 (57-for-254) with six home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his first 68 games and 291 plate appearances of the 2026 campaign. Hopefully, he can turn things around in the second half after a career year in 2025 in which he slugged 32 homers and drove in 113 runs in 160 games played. Pasquantino is only rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues, so fantasy managers who need power should jump all over him to close out the first half of the season.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals