Reds Place Matt McLain on Injured List With Calf Strain
Matt McLain (calf) on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a calf strain and activated third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. It's more bad news for McLain, who has really struggled in 2026 with a .190/.293/.328 slash line, a .622 OPS, eight home runs, 25 RBI, 32 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 309 plate appearances in his third year in the big leagues. The former first-rounder out of UCLA had already been losing valuable playing time at the keystone to rookie Edwin Arroyo. At least to close out the first half and to begin the second half of the season next weekend, Arroyo is headed for a full-time role in Cincy at second base. McLain's fantasy value has tanked after he came into the season as a potential breakout candidate. He's currently rostered in only 30% of Yahoo leagues, with that number set to drop even more now that he's injured.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith