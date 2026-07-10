TJ Rumfield is a High-Floor First Baseman to Target on the Waiver Wire
TJ Rumfield has been a revelation so far this season, hitting .297/.376/.480 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, and 42 runs scored across 372 plate appearances. The 26-year-old had been blocked from making his MLB debut as a member of the New York Yankees organization before 2026, but he's taken full advantage of his opportunity in Colorado and emerged as the Rockies' everyday first baseman. With just a 5.4% barrel rate and a 28.6% hard-hit rate, Rumfield's underlying power metrics are uninspiring. However, the lefty-swinger's plate approach is strong, as he owns a 9.7% walk rate with just a 14.2% strikeout rate. Rumfield's hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado also helps maximize his production at the plate. While Rumfield may not have incredible upside, he profiles as a steady corner infield contributor for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller