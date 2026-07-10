Griffin Jax Emerging as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Griffin Jax has found success since being moved into his team's rotation in late April. Across 24 appearances (13 starts) on the year, Jax has recorded a 4-6 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched. Dating back to June 7, Jax owns a 3-2 record with a 2.32 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts across 31 innings (six starts). In that span, Jax owns a 30.3% strikeout rate with just a 5.0% walk rate, good for an elite 25.3% K-BB rate. In any fantasy league where Jax is not already rostered, he profiles as a priority waiver wire pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller