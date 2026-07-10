Connelly Early's Doctor Visit Confirms Elbow Inflammation
Connelly Early's (elbow) visit to Dr. Keith Meister confirmed the diagnosis of posterior elbow inflammation/irritation and nothing more serious, a source told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. It's great news for Early and the Red Sox moving forward, although it's unclear when the young southpaw might be ready to rejoin Boston's starting rotation in the second half. The BoSox put Early on the 15-day injured list after he was pulled from his start on June 30 early with discomfort in his elbow. In his second season in the big leagues, the 24-year-old former fifth-rounder from the University of Virginia in 2023 has gone 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.62 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks in 91 2/3 innings pitched in his 17 starts. His strikeout rate has dropped from 36.7% in a small sample size (four starts) in his MLB debut last year to 23.8% in 2026, but he's still one of the more intriguing young left-handed arms in the game to keep an eye on in the second half of the season. Early is available in over half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo