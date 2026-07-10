Dawson Knox Has Stash Value
Dawson Knox signed a new three-year extension with the organization this offseason. It was a bit surprising to see the Bills commit to a three-year deal with Knox, but it goes to show how much they value him on this roster. Knox is coming off a decent season in 2025. He recorded 36 receptions, 417 receiving yards, and four touchdowns across 17 games last season. Those aren't bad numbers for someone who is stuck behind Dalton Kincaid on the depth chart. The expectation is that Knox will continue being the primary backup tight end in Buffalo. He should be considered a touchdown-dependent TE2 while Kincaid is healthy. Dynasty managers who don't have a ton of depth at tight end should consider stashing Knox. The 29-year-old is capable of making plays when given the chance, but unfortunately, his opportunities are limited.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference