Jaylen Waddle Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Jaylen Waddle to his offense in 2026, and he's been impressed with him this offseason, according to Susanna Weir of the team's official website. "He's someone who picks things up real quick," Payton said in June. "You can just feel his instincts, his quickness and his ability to not only run fast but stop fast. So, he's doing well." Payton said there was a "crystal-clear vision" for the former sixth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 when they sent a first-rounder to Miami to acquire Waddle this offseason. He had three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years in Miami and has averaged 81 catches for 1,098 yards and six touchdowns per year. Payton loves the versatility and flexibility that the 27-year-old brings to the fold. The Broncos already have Courtland Sutton, who has been their clear WR1 for years, but Waddle brings a different dynamic and could immediately become quarterback Bo Nix's most targeted wideout as Denver's offense looks to become more dynamic and explosive. Waddle's 15.0 yards per catch since 2022 are the third-most in the NFL, and he led the league in 2022 with 18.1 yards per catch. In his new digs, Waddle's fantasy stock is back on the rise, and he should be targeted as a low-end WR2 with upside in 2026.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir