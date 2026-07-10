Astros Reinstate Jeremy Pena From the Injured List on Friday
Jeremy Pena (calf) from the 10-day injured list on Friday and designated shortstop Braden Shewmake for assignment in a corresponding move, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Pena is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in his return for Houston in Friday's series opener at Globe Life Field against the division-rival Texas Rangers and right-hander Cal Quantrill. Fantasy managers will want to get the 28-year-old Dominican infielder back into their starting lineups in traditional leagues immediately. In his fifth year in the big leagues in 2026, Pena has dealt with a handful of injuries already and has been on the IL multiple times, but he's also hitting .295/.356/.443 with a .799 OPS, six home runs, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 48 games and 202 plate appearances. Pena was three homers shy of his first 20-20 season in 2025. He's not an elite high-end fantasy shortstop, but he should be rostered in the majority of leagues as Houston's table-setter. He's hitting .333 with two RBI in six career at-bats against Quantrill.
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara