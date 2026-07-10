Zack Gelof Heads Back to Injured List With Knee Laceration
Zack Gelof (knee) on the 10-day injured list with a right-knee laceration and recalled infielder Joey Meneses from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Gelof injured his right knee making a nice sliding catch in foul territory in Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers, and he'll now head back to the IL after returning from a stint on the sidelines due to a hand laceration. The 26-year-old former second-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Virginia has been hampered by injuries in his career before, but this time it's even more frustrating, as Gelof has played well for the A's in 2026 when available, slashing .273/.327/.476 with an .802 OPS, 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across his 227 at-bats. Fantasy managers seeking power and speed for the second half shouldn't forget about Gelof, who is eligible at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. While he's out, veteran Jeff McNeil figures to see most of the playing time at the hot corner in Sacramento.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications