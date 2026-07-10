Seiya Suzuki Back in Cubs Lineup on Friday
Seiya Suzuki (calf) is starting in right field and batting cleanup for Friday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Hunter Greene, per MLB.com. Suzuki is good to go a day after being pulled from Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles due to cramps in his calf. The 31-year-old Japanese native needs to be returned to fantasy lineups in all traditional formats on Friday, even though the matchup isn't an ideal one against a hard-throwing ace. Suzuki has homered in back-to-back games and has seen the ball well in his career against Greene, batting .444 with a 1.500 OPS, two home runs, and six RBI in his 18 at-bats. Since June 16, Suzuki has gone 24-for-78 (.308) with five home runs, six doubles, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored, and a stolen base in 19 games and 88 plate appearances. He also has cleared the fences three times in his first seven games in July.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com