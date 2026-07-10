Esmerlyn Valdez a High-Upside Power Addition Off Waivers?
Esmerlyn Valdez is making a loud waiver case with impact power that is hard to ignore. The 22-year-old is hitting .293 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs, and a .993 OPS over 82 at-bats after going deep again Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. There is no stolen-base help here, so fantasy managers should not force a five-category label onto the profile. The power, though, looks very real. Valdez owns a 91.1 mph average exit velocity, 50.0% hard-hit rate, and 28.0% barrel rate, giving the early home run pace real support. The strikeouts are the obvious drawback, so some batting-average risk comes with the upside. Claimed in exactly half of Yahoo leagues, Valdez still has enough availability to matter. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings support him as an add in 10-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller