Courtland Sutton to See More Single Coverage in 2026?
Courtland Sutton, who has logged back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, could "benefit from more one-on-one matchups after the offseason acquisition of receiver Jaylen Waddle. "Courtland is an elite playmaker, so anytime you have a playmaker on the other side of you, it just makes it easy," Waddle said. "It's someone that the defense has to be looking for, and vice versa." The 30-year-old former second-rounder in 2018 out of SMU was a Pro Bowler for the second time in 2025 after finishing with 74 receptions on 124 targets for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Sutton has three 1,000-yard campaigns in his career and has found the end zone 25 times in the last three years. But that was as Denver's clear alpha and No. 1 wideout. He could be more of the 1B to Waddle's 1A in 2026, and although the Broncos' offense was extremely pass-happy in 2025, that could be changing a bit in Sutton's ninth year in the league. Waddle's presence will certainly give Sutton more one-on-one looks on the outside, but the reality is that his fantasy stock is down with serious target competition coming. RotoBaller has Sutton ranked as a low-end WR3/high-end WR4.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir