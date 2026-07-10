Xavier Hutchinson Considered Houston's WR4
Xavier Hutchinson as the team's No. 4 wideout with training camp approaching, behind Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel. Tank Dell (knee), who missed all of last season due to a devastating knee injury suffered in 2024, could also surprise some people by climbing up the WR totem pole in Houston. The 26-year-old Hutchinson had his best year in 2025 in his third season in the NFL, catching 35 of his 57 targets for 428 yards and his first three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (six starts). Higgins and Noel, both second-year wideouts, continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and are fully expected to take on bigger roles in the passing attack to support stud No. 1 WR Collins. Steady volume and consistent playing time are going to be hard to come by for Hutchinson, who was a sixth-rounder in 2023 out of Iowa State, in 2026. In standard 12-team fantasy leagues, Hutchinson should go undrafted.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jared Koch
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jared Koch