Robert Saleh Likes What he's Seen From Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm this offseason, according to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. "Gunnar looks good, man," Saleh said. "He looks like a legit dude - from what he was a year ago to what he is now, especially physically. Again, once pads come on, we'll be able to decide all that, but like all these guys, hopefully they take a big jump and find a way to grab the bull by the horns and take advantage of their opps." The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder last year out of the University of Texas is determined to improve on his rookie-year numbers of 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets in 16 games (10 starts). He ranked fourth on the team in catches with 44, which set a franchise record for rookie TEs, and he ranked fourth on the team in receiving yards. Helm has focused on improving his pad level, his second-level blocking, and his diet, and he was impressive during offseason OTAs and minicamp. With Chig Okonkwo now in Washington, Helm could be primed for a Year 2 breakout in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme. Fantasy managers should target Helm as a low-end TE2 with upside for more.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt