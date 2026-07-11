Joshua Palmer Has Little Dynasty Appeal Left
Joshua Palmer (ankle) is healthy enough to be back at minicamp, but his dynasty outlook still looks bleak after a rough first season in Buffalo. Palmer caught 22 of 37 targets for 303 yards and no touchdowns in 12 games, missing five contests before landing on Injured Reserve ahead of the playoffs. He said in June that he was close to his pre-injury form. That helps, though the target picture got worse. Buffalo traded for DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir remains in place, Keon Coleman is pushing for a larger role, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell adds another younger option. Palmer has topped 600 receiving yards once in five seasons, and even a contract running through 2027 does not guarantee enough volume to matter. RotoBaller ranks him WR126 in dynasty and WR113 for redraft. There is no reason for contenders to chase him, and rebuilders have better places to park a roster spot. Palmer is a sell if there is still a buyer, but otherwise he is a deep-league hold through camp rather than an automatic cut.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller