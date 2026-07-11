Allen Graves Posts Double-Double in Raptors Loss
Allen Graves logged 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 83-80 overtime Summer League loss to the Boston Celtics. The No. 19 pick shot 9-for-16 from the field and 3-for-8 from three-point range in his first professional game. Graves also grabbed five offensive rebounds, giving Toronto a strong activity-based line despite the loss. The rebounds and defensive stats are the main draw, while the three-point shooting gives Graves another way to push for a role.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA