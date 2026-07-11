Bennett Stirtz Leads Thunder With 18 Points
Bennett Stirtz supplied 18 points, two assists, one steal, and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 16 pick shot 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-8 from three-point range, leading five Thunder players in double figures. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals at Iowa last season, so the scoring and on-ball reps fit his profile. He still needs to prove he can handle NBA size, but his shooting and feel give him a path to bench-guard minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA