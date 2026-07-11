Bo Bichette Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Bo Bichette (ankle) is out of the lineup for a second consecutive day with what is being described as sore legs and right ankle soreness. It has been reported that Bichette took several foul balls off his legs, though he is also dealing with lingering ankle soreness. The 28-year-old is expected to be available off the bench but plans to use Sunday's game and the All-Star Break as a full reset. Before this recent absence from the lineup, he had played in every game for the Mets, albeit with mixed results. The news is somewhat concerning, given Bichette's extensive injury history, which includes multiple lower-body injuries that have landed him on the Injured List three times over the past two seasons. Whether the next few days are enough for him to complete his planned reset remains to be seen, making this a situation worth monitoring as the second half of the season approaches.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo