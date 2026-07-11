James Tibbs III Falling Off Stash Radar Amid Lengthy Triple-A Skid
James Tibbs III has seen his production dip at Triple-A Oklahoma City and is falling off the stash radar as the All-Star break approaches. Over his last 17 contests at Triple-A, the 23-year-old has posted an underwhelming .220/.360/.322 line with a low .622 OPS. During this stretch, Tibbs hit just one home run. However, over his first 69 Triple-A contests, Tibbs was among the highest-performing hitters at the level. During this part of the early season, the No. 96-ranked prospect on MLB.com, Tibbs, has carried a much higher .297/.412/.602 line, 20 home runs, and a 1.014 OPS. While this recent skid has pushed him off the stash radar, those in deeper 15-team leagues should continue to monitor his progress, as he could still play a role in the majors down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com