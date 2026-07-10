Hunter Greene Dazzles in Second Start, Strikes Out 12 to Beat Cubs
Hunter Greene showed his ace upside in Friday night's 4-0 shutout win over the division-rival Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark. Greene held the Cubbies scoreless over seven innings while allowing three hits, walking just one, and striking out 12 for his first win of the 2026 season. The hard-throwing right-hander looked pretty rusty in his season debut on the Fourth of July last Saturday, surrendering eight earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The 26-year-old former second overall pick in 2017 will finish the first half of the year on a strong note, and he showed on Friday why RotoBaller was urging fantasy managers to stash him when he was still working his way back from the injured list. Greene could be a game-changer for pitching staffs in the second half with his high-end strikeout upside if he can stay healthy.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com