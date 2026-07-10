Michael Soroka has Bullpen Session Pushed Back
Michael Soroka (glute) will have his bullpen session pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday or Wednesday. Soroka is still dealing with some soreness, so the D-Backs will play it safe. They'll give him a few extra days to rest, but Soroka won't be ready right after the All-Star break. The right-hander will likely need at least another week or so to ramp up before he's ready to pitch again. Fantasy managers should continue to hold Soroka, with his return hopefully coming by the end of July. There should be another update on his status following his next bullpen session.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro