Edward Florentino Emerging as Top Outfield Prospect to Roster
Edward Florentino has enjoyed an impressive power surge at the High-A level and continues to solidify himself as one of the top outfield prospects to roster in dynasty formats. Over his last 16 contests, Florentino has carried a sharp .258/.319/.606 slash line with three doubles, one triple, and six home runs. However, overh is last seven games, Florentino has been even more impressive, hitting five of these home runs with an eye-catching 1.015 OPS. Overall this season, Florentino, the No. 30-ranked prospect in baseball, has posted a .213/.335/.426 line with 12 home runs and four stolen bases. While he needed some growing pains, the 19-year-old has gradually begun to turn the corner. While a late-season Double-A debut remains in play, fantasy managers should continue to view Florentino as an elite budding dynasty asset.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com